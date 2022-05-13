Arrest Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses That Occurred in the First District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses that occurred in the First District.

In each of the below offenses, the suspect assaulted the victim, took property and then fled the scene.

At approximately 9:57 pm, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 700 block of 6th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-063-214

At approximately 9:59 pm, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-066-341

At approximately 10:00 pm, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the 700 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-066-343

On Wednesday, May 12, 2022, 29-year-old Kayvon Stoddard, of New Carrollton, MD, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.