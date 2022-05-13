Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 600 Block of Condon Terrace, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the 600 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 4:50 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers. Two firearms were recovered from the suspects.

 

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 24-year-old Phillip Bolden, of Temple Hills, MD, 20-year-old Lamont Smith, David Payton, and Tyree Williams all of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun). Payton and Williams were also charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

