MindStir Media is the best book publisher in LA according to the International Business Times
We proudly recognize MindStir Media as the best book publisher in Los Angeles, USA”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an office in Los Angeles, MindStir Media has quickly become the top-rated book publisher in LA as published in the International Business Times (IBT) in April 2022.
— International Business Times
The IBT article stated: “For the company's game-changing publishing and book marketing services they provide, as well as MindStir's stellar reputation in the publishing world, we proudly recognize MindStir Media as the best book publisher in Los Angeles, USA. They clearly stand out above all the rest in LA.”
J.J. Hebert, the founder of MindStir Media LLC, shared his excitement surrounding the news: “We’ve had the pleasure of being recognized by various publications and award competitions as the best book publisher or best self-publishing company throughout the years, but this designation by IBT is probably the most satisfying to date.”
Recently, Stellar Business Awards and Kev’s Best also crowned MindStir Media the best book publisher in Los Angeles. The LA book publishing scene is growing rapidly and MindStir is positioned as the publisher to beat.
Hebert added, “LA isn’t historically known as the epicenter of book publishing – New York City is. But there are a lot of indie publishers dipping their toes in the waters in LA. I’m proud of MindStir, and I hope to be able to make LA a more prominent area for producing books.” He went on to explain that a book publishing presence on the west coast makes a lot of sense and that the publishing world shouldn’t be so NYC-centric.
MindStir Media was founded in 2009 by J.J. Hebert to publish his own debut novel, Unconventional. The publishing brand quickly took off and to date has published around 1,000 titles in various genres. MindStir Media is partnered with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington, Mariel Hemingway (the granddaughter of Ernest Hemingway) and Tori Spelling.
ABOUT MINDSTIR MEDIA:
MindStir Media is an award-winning book publisher with offices in LA, NYC and Portsmouth, NH. The company helps authors with all aspects of book publishing including book design, editing, printing, distribution and marketing and PR. To learn more go to https://mindstirmedia.com.
Jen McNabney
MindStir Media
+1 800-767-0531
email us here