Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,385 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses That Occurred in the First District

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses that occurred in the First District.

 

In each of the below offenses, the suspect assaulted the victim, took property and then fled the scene.

 

  • At approximately 9:57 pm, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 700 block of 6th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-063-214

 

  • At approximately 9:59 pm, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the 600 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-066-341

 

  • At approximately 10:00 pm, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the 700 block of 5th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-066-343

 

On Wednesday, May 12, 2022, 29-year-old Kayvon Stoddard, of New Carrollton, MD, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

You just read:

Arrest Made in Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses That Occurred in the First District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.