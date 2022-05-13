Arrest Made in Attempted Unarmed Carjacking and Robbery (Force and Violence) Offenses: 2400 Block of 20th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in reference to Attempted Unarmed Carjacking and Robbery (Force and Violence) offenses that occurred on Monday, March 21, 2022, in the 2400 block of 20th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:21 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects assaulted one of the victims and unsuccessfully attempted to take the victims’ vehicle. The suspects took the victims’ property then fled the scene on foot.

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 18-year-old Melvin Wiseman, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking and Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.