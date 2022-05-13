Arrest Made in a Homicide: 700 Block of 13th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, March 14, 2022, in the 700 block of 13th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:21 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered one of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The second victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedents have been identified as 22-year-old Antoine Jenkins, of Capital Heights, MD, and 62-year-old Antwan Brown, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Raymond Khalil Jones, of Temple Hills, MD. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000, for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide in the District of Columbia bringing the total reward amount in this case to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.