Việt Nam sees economic ties with US as driver for stronger partnership: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held talks with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington DC on May 12 (US time). — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

WASHINGTON DC — The Government of Việt Nam views the economic, trade, investment and financial relations with the US as a strong driver for the bilateral comprehensive partnership, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in their Washington DC meeting on May 12 morning (US time).

PM Chính welcomed the US’ support for a strong, independent and prosperous Việt Nam, saying the country is pursuing a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of international relations.

Việt Nam considers the US one of its top partners, the PM said, adding that together with the US, the country wants to deepen the bilateral comprehensive partnership and make it more practical and stable in the long term, on the basis of respecting each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political system, contributing to the global and regional peace, stability, cooperation and development.

He went on to say that Việt Nam’s economy is growing strong as it has entered the post-pandemic “new normal” phase thanks in part to the international donation of COVID-19 vaccines, a large volume of which came from the US via the COVAX Facility.

He expected enterprises of both countries will further enhance cooperation based on the harmony of interests and the sharing of risks and affirmed that Việt Nam will continue developing an independent economy; deepening international economic integration; and promoting a selective investment policy, advanced technology, digital economy, renewable energy and diversification of supply chains.

The Vietnamese leader also highly spoke of the Office of the US Trade Representative’s efforts in accelerating trade between the two countries and resolving issues to prevent disruptions.

He expressed his delight at the growth of the bilateral economic-trade relations, noting that the US’s exports to Việt Nam reached US$15.3 billion in 2021, up 11.7 per cent from the previous year, making Việt Nam one of the US’s leading trade partners in Southeast Asia.

He also welcomed the Office of the US Trade Representative’s attention to Việt Nam’s concern over anti-dumping investigations on goods originating from Việt Nam and looked forward to the US’s effective cooperation regarding this matter.

Việt Nam hopes the US will facilitate Vietnamese exports and is ready to discuss any possible concerns, Chính said.

US Trade Representative Tai reiterated that the US will continue supporting Việt Nam’s recovery post-COVID-19. She also highly valued the PM’s visit to the US, saying it marks a milestone for further strengthening the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

She appreciated Việt Nam’s commitments in its action plan as well as the effective operation of working groups in wood and monetary issues, saying she expects the two countries can foster the economic, trade, investment and financial relations more strongly and maintain a stable framework of trade and investment towards sustainable trade balance. — VNS