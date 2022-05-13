Global Capital Partners Reviews the Money Lending Process to Create New Investment Opportunities

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC is a direct lender offering hard money loans in a wide range of options

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC Reviews hard money lending practices and unlocks new opportunities for businesses globally.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Global Capital Partners Fund LLC reviews its lending services and compares them to various programs offered by other lenders, it continues to unlock new investment opportunities domestically and internationally. For many years, under the leadership of Joe Malvasio, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC has been a leader in asset-based financing, including mezzanine financing, construction loans, acquisition financing, bridge financing, and many other options.

In an effort to promote investment internationally, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC extended a program working with affiliate brokers, which allows brokers from many countries around the world to partner with the prestigious firm and to take advantage of Joe Malvasio’s leadership and expertise, as well as benefiting from Global Capital Partners’ large in-house team of underwriters, significant network of clients, and public relations resources.

The global affiliate broker program allows Global Capital Partners Fund LLC to expand their convenient and efficient hard money lending services even beyond their already extensive reach throughout the US and Canada. A representative for the company commented, “Global Capital Partners Fund LLC reviews the affiliate brokers and their deals with the greatest scrutiny, just as it does for any applications domestically. Through this dynamic program, affiliate brokers from all around the world are able to partner with us to work as liaisons between customers and our firm. The goal is to find and work with brokers who are able to connect us with potential borrowers that are looking for the types of financing services we currently offer at Global Capital Partners Fund LLC. Through our work with affiliate brokers we are able to provide hard money loans and financing options to borrowers who are a good fit but might not have had access to financing in the past.”

By working with affiliate brokers, Global Capital Partners Fund LLC can reach bigger audiences and find suitable borrowers who are able to benefit from GCP’s hard money loans. The representative commented further, “At Global Capital Partners Fund LLC, we are dedicated to fulfilling Joe Malvasio’s vision, which is to make hard money loans accessible for everyone. He believes that everyone should be able to benefit from our wide variety of financing options, and our team is dedicated to making that happen.”

Global Capital Partners Fund LLC believes in expanding its operations to help out borrowers in not just North America but all over the world. While the firm is currently operational in the US and Canada, the global affiliate broker program allows the reputable firm to expand even further. The firm is run by a very capable team under the guidance of Joe Malvasio. The highly credible and reliable network of senior partners, brokers, and underwriters enable them to close multi-million dollar deals quickly.

As Global Capital Partners reviews its wide array of lending services, it continues to utilize asset-based loans as a means to help newer businesses. The company believes flexible solutions should be made available to every client regardless of their property’s location. Not everyone has financial experts at their disposal, which is why Joe Malvasio insists on providing a streamlined and convenient application process to help small and new businesses with the opportunity to secure hard money loans, conveniently with smart exit strategies. For anyone looking to discuss asset-based financing, please see the contact information for Global Capital Partners Fund LLC below.



About Joe Malvasio

Joe Malvasio is the president of Global Capital Partners Fund LLC. With 40 years of experience in the industry, he has helped numerous clients invest successfully in the commercial real estate market by providing hassle-free acquisition and commercial financing solutions at flexible terms.

