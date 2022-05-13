World War II Veterans Organization Appoints Joe Griffies in New Jersey. Bill Whitmoyer Pennsylvania as State Chairman

State Funeral for World War II Veterans Logo USCG Rescue Helicopters

State Funeral for World War II Veterans announces appointment Joe Griffies as the first New Jersey State Chair, & Mr. Bill Whitmoyer as the first Chair for PA.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, US, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National World War II Veterans Organization Appoints Joe Griffies in New Jersey and Bill Whitmoyer in Pennsylvania as State Chairman.

Dallas, Texas– May 14, 2022- State Funeral for World War II Veterans is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joe Griffies as the first New Jersey State Chairperson, and Mr. Bill Whitmoyer as the first State Chairman for Pennsylvania.

Both men are distinguished Veterans who are active in the Veterans Community in their respective states. Bill Whitmoyer had a grandfather and great uncle in the Second World War. His father Fred Griffies, was a Marine in the Second World War and his wife’s father, James Dugan was a 20 year Army Veteran. Joe Griffies and his brother both served in Vietnam.

On Labor Day of 2017, State Funeral for World War II Veterans launched a nationwide petition drive to convince the President to designate a state funeral in Washington D.C. for the last surviving Congressional Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Only one remains: Hershel “Woody” Williams of West Virginia. A single state funeral would provide special recognition and serve as a final salute to the 16 million men and women who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945.

The impetus for this national movement came from 10 year old public school student Rabel Josephine McNutt of Dallas, Texas, and her father Bill McNutt. Rabel was preparing to attend the funeral of her Godfather Walter Ehlers when she originated the idea. Mr. Ehlers received the Medal of Honor fighting the Germans in the hedgerows of Normandy in June of 1944.

Today, over 26 states have passed our resolution through their state legislatures or sent a letter of support to the White House, signed by both U. S. Senators from their state and all members of their congressional delegation. The most recent was a March 8, 2022 Congressional delegation letter to President Joe Biden from Arizona, signed by U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly as well as all 9 Arizona members of the House of Representatives. U.S. Senators Romney, Manchin and Capito have put forward a U.S. Senate resolution. The 100th National Convention of the American Legion passed our resolution in 2018.

In total, 473 Medals of Honor were awarded to World War II servicemen, including 29 awarded to men from Pennsylvania. 560,000 New Jerseyans served in the Armed Forces in the Second World War, several receiving the nation’s highest military honor.

“The United States has never held a State Funeral for an enlisted man," said Bill McNutt, State Funeral National Chairman. " We have had many state funerals for generals, and it is now time to honor the greatest generation through a Washington D.C. funeral for the last MOH holder from the Second World War."

“New Jersey is a important and patriotic state," said Vietnam Medal of Honor recipient Jim "Doc" McCloughan. "Joe Griffies is just the leader to get our resolution passed by the legislature and get each of the U. S. Senators, Congressmen and Congresswomen from his state to sign a delegation letter to President Biden. He has strong relationships with leaders around the state.” Vietnam Medic McCloughan is a member of the National Board of State Funeral for World War II Veterans.

“Bill Whitmoyer and the two World War II Veterans in his family represent the kind of America’s we need in our leadership.” said Donald “Doc” Ballard, a Medal of Honor holder and also member of the National Board of the State Funeral organization. “ I predict he will get the Congressional delegation to write to the President before July 4, 2022.”

Both men are forming state boards of directors. Self nominations are welcome.

You can reach Bill Whitmoyer at bravowhiskey68@yahoo.com. Mr. Joe Griffies can be reached at 609 536 2285.



About State Funeral for World War II Veterans

State Funeral for World War II Veterans exists to convince the President of the United States to designate a single state funeral for the last Medal of Honor holder from World War II, as a final salute to the 16 million men and women of the Greatest Generation who served in our armed forces from 1941 to 1945. For more information on how to join us in this mission please visit www.worldwar2salute.org.

###