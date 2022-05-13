Idaho Women Business Center: Entrepreneurial StudioMay17

Over the course of this 6-week program, participants will take part in a combination of zoom-led presentations from the IWBC staff, and one-on-one weekly zoom calls. We will facilitate peer-to-peer discussions virtually, all designed to help improve your business processes, overcome challenges, and set a solid foundation for growth and sustainability.

This is a GREAT fit for anyone who is in the early stages of business. You will come away with a business plan, strong resolve in your long-term strategy, guidance on entity types/legal framework, and have a more fine-tuned branding/marketing plan.

Learn more here.