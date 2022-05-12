Over 38,000 rainbow trout will be stocked in the Panhandle Region in May
The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the fish are biting! It's time to grab your fishing gear and enjoy the nice weather! Over 38,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) rainbow trout are headed to the Panhandle Region in May.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
|Body of Water
|Week to be Stocked
|
Number to be Stocked
|Antelope Lake
|May 2-6
|500
|Bonner Lake
|May 2-6
|1,000
|Brush lake
|May 2-6
|1,200
|Moose Lake
|May 2-6
|500
|Clark Fork Lodge Pond
|May 2-6
|180
|Granite Lake
|May 2-6
|900
|Jewel Lake
|May 2-6
|2,700
|Post Falls Park Pond
|May 2-6
|1,000
|Sinclair Lake
|May 2-6
|500
|Smith Lake
|May 2-6
|1,000
|Solomon Lake
|May 2-6
|450
|Stoneridge Reservoir
|May 2-6
|500
|Cocolalla Lake
|May 9-13
|1,650
|Fernan Lake
|May 9-13
|800
|Freeman Lake
|May 9-13
|810
|Kelso Lake
|May 9-13
|2,500
|Lower Twin Lake
|May 9-13
|1,420
|Round Lake
|May 9-13
|1,250
|Lucky Friday Pond
|May 9-13
|450
|Clee Creek Pond
|May 9-13
|375
|Spicer Pond
|May 9-13
|1,000
|Fernan Lake
|May 9-13
|5,200
|Day Rock Pond
|May 16-20
|500
|Gene Day Pond
|May 16-20
|1,000
|Steamboat Pond
|May 16-20
|1,000
|Cocolalla Lake
|May 16-20
|1,650
|Lower Twin Lake
|May 16-20
|1,420
|Mirror Lake
|May 16-20
|1,080
|Robinson Lake
|May 16-20
|1,080
|Round Lake
|May 16-20
|1,250
|Kelso Lake
|May 16-20
|2,500
|Spicer Pond
|May 23-27
|1,000
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free.
To purchase a license:
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2022-24 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.
Contact the Panhandle Region office at (208) 769-1414 and follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular news and updates.