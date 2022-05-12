Prime Minister of Lithuania and President of Kosovo discuss the role of democracies in ensuring peace in Europe

LITHUANIA, May 12 - Earlier today, on 12 May, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani – Sadriu to discuss the security situation in Europe, Russia’s war against Ukraine, assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the war, and sanctions against Russia, also the developments in the Western Balkans, and ways to strengthen the bilateral co-operation, with a particular focus on economic ties.

‘We firmly support Kosovo’s independence and its efforts to integrate into the international community and build a multi-ethnic, democratic and prosperous state’, said the Prime Minister.

The Head of Government has also said she was supportive of the goals of Kosovo’s European integration and visa-free travel, at the same time urging Kosovo to pursue key reforms.

The parties have pointed out the need for concerted efforts from democracies to maintain a rules-based international order and strengthen respect for human rights across the world.

‘Russia’s shocking and brutal invasion of Ukraine shows how fragile peace can be if the aggressor is not stopped in time. Therefore, it is particularly important for all democracies to remain united, to increase pressure on Russia, and to support Ukraine and its heroic efforts in defending itself and the future of Europe’, said the Prime Minister.

According to Ingrida Šimonytė, Kosovo still remembers the wounds of the recent war and is thus very well aware of the struggle of the Ukrainian people for their freedom and the peaceful future of their country.

‘Kosovo’s principled stance in supporting Ukraine and joining sanctions on Russia are very much appreciated. By working together, we can strengthen peace and stability in Europe’, said Ingrida Šimonytė.

The Prime Minister has told the President of Kosovo about the Vyshyvanka Day inviting the President to join the celebration on 19 May in solidarity with Ukrainian communities living in various parts of the world and in honour of the traditions of Ukraine fighting against Russian military aggression.