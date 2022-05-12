Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,367 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister of Lithuania and President of Kosovo discuss the role of democracies in ensuring peace in Europe

LITHUANIA, May 12 - Earlier today, on 12 May, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has met with President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani – Sadriu to discuss the security situation in Europe, Russia’s war against Ukraine, assistance to Ukrainians fleeing the war, and sanctions against Russia, also the developments in the Western Balkans, and ways to strengthen the bilateral co-operation, with a particular focus on economic ties.

 ‘We firmly support Kosovo’s independence and its efforts to integrate into the international community and build a multi-ethnic, democratic and prosperous state’, said the Prime Minister.

The Head of Government has also said she was supportive of the goals of Kosovo’s European integration and visa-free travel, at the same time urging Kosovo to pursue key reforms.

The parties have pointed out the need for concerted efforts from democracies to maintain a rules-based international order and strengthen respect for human rights across the world.

‘Russia’s shocking and brutal invasion of Ukraine shows how fragile peace can be if the aggressor is not stopped in time. Therefore, it is particularly important for all democracies to remain united, to increase pressure on Russia, and to support Ukraine and its heroic efforts in defending itself and the future of Europe’, said the Prime Minister.

According to Ingrida Šimonytė, Kosovo still remembers the wounds of the recent war and is thus very well aware of the struggle of the Ukrainian people for their freedom and the peaceful future of their country.

 ‘Kosovo’s principled stance in supporting Ukraine and joining sanctions on Russia are very much appreciated. By working together, we can strengthen peace and stability in Europe’, said Ingrida Šimonytė.

 The Prime Minister has told the President of Kosovo about the Vyshyvanka Day inviting the President to join the celebration on 19 May in solidarity with Ukrainian communities living in various parts of the world and in honour of the traditions of Ukraine fighting against Russian military aggression.

You just read:

Prime Minister of Lithuania and President of Kosovo discuss the role of democracies in ensuring peace in Europe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.