Restrooms at I-80 Eastbound Rest Area in Montour County Closed Due to Water Pressure Outage

Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the restrooms at the Interstate 80 eastbound rest area in Montour County are temporarily closed due to a water pressure outage.

The restrooms will reopen once water is restored. The parking lot remains open.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

