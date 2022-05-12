Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,353 in the last 365 days.

Criminal Courts Bar Assoc. names fifth woman in 67 year history as trial attorney of the year

(Subscription required) The association has selected Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Karen L. Goldstein as the 2020 Trial Attorney of the Year. In the 67 years since the award was first given, she is only one of a few women to receive this honor.

You just read:

Criminal Courts Bar Assoc. names fifth woman in 67 year history as trial attorney of the year

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.