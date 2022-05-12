Consumer Alert: Report Price Gouging Concerns on Baby Formula Products

Thursday, May 12, 2022

The powdered baby formula shortage is placing burdens on families with young children across North Carolina and the nation. The shortage is driven by a series of supply chain and other recall issues, so businesses and sellers may need to appropriately raise their prices. However, sellers cannot take advantage of the shortage and sell baby formula products at egregious or unreasonably excessive prices.

If you see a price that seems too high, whether at the store or on Facebook or other online selling platforms, report it to our office. Our office reviews price gouging complaints closely and Attorney General Stein is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging that harms North Carolina families.

Our office is continuing to monitor this issue. Please report concerns about price gouging to the North Carolina Department of Justice by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/gouging or by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.