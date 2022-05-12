Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,354 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Lives Lost to COVID-19, Peace Officers Memorial Day

In accordance with the recent Presidential order, Governor Tom Wolf today ordered all Commonwealth of Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately in commemoration of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19. Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Gov. Wolf also ordered commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“COVID-19 has taken far too many of our loved ones, friends and neighbors from us,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our nation’s grief, loss, and trauma during this pandemic will resonate for many, many years to come. Today, we honor the memory of those we have lost, and share our collective grief.

“Each year on May 15, we also pay tribute to all the peace officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our commonwealth. In memorial, we mourn for those we have lost, and share the pain felt by their families, loved ones, and communities. We also commemorate and give thanks for the lives they lived with such honor, compassion and courage.”

Pennsylvanians may also shine blue lights to honor law enforcement officials on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Lives Lost to COVID-19, Peace Officers Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.