Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Lives Lost to COVID-19, Peace Officers Memorial Day

In accordance with the recent Presidential order, Governor Tom Wolf today ordered all Commonwealth of Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately in commemoration of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19. Flags will fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Gov. Wolf also ordered commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“COVID-19 has taken far too many of our loved ones, friends and neighbors from us,” said Gov. Wolf. “Our nation’s grief, loss, and trauma during this pandemic will resonate for many, many years to come. Today, we honor the memory of those we have lost, and share our collective grief.

“Each year on May 15, we also pay tribute to all the peace officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our commonwealth. In memorial, we mourn for those we have lost, and share the pain felt by their families, loved ones, and communities. We also commemorate and give thanks for the lives they lived with such honor, compassion and courage.”

Pennsylvanians may also shine blue lights to honor law enforcement officials on Peace Officers Memorial Day.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.