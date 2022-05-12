PennDOT Announces Plans Display for US 222 Widening Project in Berks County

​

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a public plans display for a project to widen US 222 in Maidencreek and Richmond townships, Berks County.

The purpose of the plans display is to provide details and collect community comments regarding the proposed transportation improvement project. The plans display will show corridor modifications, environmental features, and the anticipated construction schedule. Proposed improvements consist of widening US 222 from Schaeffer Road in Maidencreek Township to the Kutztown Bypass in Richmond Township.

All individuals who view the displays showing the proposed improvements are encouraged to ask questions or offer comments via comment cards. Individuals or groups with a demonstrated interest within the project limits, surrounding businesses, and local property owners are encouraged to participate.

The in-person Public Plans Display is scheduled on Wednesday, May 18 in the Georgian Room of the Old Main Building, located on the Kutztown University campus, 15200 Kutztown Road, Kutztown, PA 19530. The Public Plans Display will be an open house format from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. In addition to the in-person Public Plans Display, project information will be available on PennDOT’s website starting on May 18.

PennDOT invites community members to provide public input for the project. To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District5 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Berks County box, and then choose the US 222 Widening project tile. The digital version of the information will be available to view online until June 15, 2022.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and solicit public input, questions, or concerns regarding the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Joshua D. Golomb, Consultant Project Manager, at 717-216-5285 or email at c-jgolomb@pa.gov.

