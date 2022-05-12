Idaho Travel Council Announces May Special MeetingMay06

MEDIA ALERT

Idaho Travel Council Announces May Special Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (May 6, 2022) —The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet via Zoom on Monday, May 9, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (MDT).

The council will hear a grant presentation from the Idaho Ski Areas Association and vote on a scope of work change.

View the full ITC agenda with instructions to join the Zoom meeting here.

The ITC is an eight-member, private-sector advisory board appointed by the Governor. The goal of the ITC, as well as Idaho Tourism, is to grow Idaho’s economy by increasing visitor expenditures throughout the state.

For a full list of ITC members, click here.

To learn more about Idaho Tourism, go to Tourism.Idaho.gov or VisitIdaho.org.

