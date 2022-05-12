Submit Release
Governor Newsom Proposes $18.1 Billion Inflation Relief Package

Package includes direct payments to help address costs of rising inflation and past-due water and utility bills, free public transit, money for health care workers, middle-class health care subsidies, and waiving child care fees for families 

The wage increase will benefit millions of California households that are struggling to keep pace with the highest rate of inflation in decades. For years, the state minimum wage has increased steadily while inflation numbers remained modest.

This inflation relief package builds off of Governor Newsom’s nation-leading stimulus package last year, which helped accelerate California’s economic recovery and support those hit hardest by the pandemic, including:

