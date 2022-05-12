Florida State Parks Announces Winners of 2022 Photo Contest

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 12, 2022 ~ Winners will receive prize packages including outdoor gear and Florida State Parks merchandise ~ Jonathan Crossman’s "Camping Under Oaks and Stars" earned the top prize. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection's Florida Parks Service is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Explore Florida State Parks Photo Contest. First-Place Winner: Jonathan Crossman’s photo titled “Camping Under Oaks and Stars” was taken at Myakka River State Park. Crossman won a Florida State Parks' stand-up paddleboard and life vest, BioLite fire pit and a Family Annual Entrance Pass.

Second-Place Winner: Wei-Shen Chin's photo titled "Osprey Fresh Catch" was taken at Sebastian Inlet State Park. Chin won a BioLite fire pit, RTIC Outdoors insulated tote bag and 12 day use entrance passes.

Wei-Shen Chin’s photo titled “Osprey Fresh Catch” was taken at Sebastian Inlet State Park. Chin won a BioLite fire pit, RTIC Outdoors insulated tote bag and 12 day use entrance passes. Third-Place Winner: Cody McNeal’s photo titled “Exploding Sunset” was taken at De Leon Springs State Park. McNeal won an RTIC Outdoors soft pack cooler, CamelBak hydration pack and six day use entrance passes. “Congratulations to all of this year’s photo contest winners, and thank you to everyone who took the time to submit a photo,” said Chuck Hatcher, acting director of Florida Park Service. “We received thousands of incredible entries, all of which helped to show off the beauty and natural wonder of our amazing state parks.” The 2022 Explore Florida State Parks Photo Contest received 12,673 submissions, breaking last year’s record of 3,796 by thousands of entries. The contest provides an opportunity for visitors to explore their favorite parks and win prizes for future adventures and creating more memories in Florida's state parks. This contest was administered in collaboration with US eDirect, which provides the point-of-sale reservation platform that allows visitors to securely book overnight stays across the Florida's state park system. Wei-Shen Chin’s "Osprey Fresh Catch" earned second place. Cody McNeal’s "Exploding Sunset" earned third place.