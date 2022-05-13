Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati Honors C. Keith Melvin, MD and Area Physicians with 50 Years of Service at Awards Gala

Local Medical Society Hosts 165th Annual Awards Ceremony to Recognize Local Physician Contributions

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati, a not-for-profit, professional association for local physicians, will be hosting its Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony for the 165th time. Not to be deterred by the pandemic, 2021 honorees will be recognized at the event on May 17th at Cooper Creek Event Center. The Academy will be recognizing physicians who have served in the field for fifty years, along with presenting 2021's Daniel Drake Humanitarian Award Recipient C. Keith Melvin, MD.

The current Academy President Dr. Anne Like states “It is an honor to recognize these dedicated physicians for their significant contributions to the medical community over these past 50 years. It is remarkable when one reflects on the collective knowledge and expertise sitting in one room and the tremendous impact these honorees have made on so many lives."

The Academy Foundation, the non-profit arm of The Academy of Medicine, also recognizes Academy physician members for their humanitarian efforts on behalf of patients and/or the community through its Daniel Drake Humanitarian Award, which was established in 1986. This year's honoree, Dr. C. Keith Melvin, was nominated by Academy President-elect Dr. Barry Brook. "Dr. Melvin has been a strong advocate for the care and treatment of the medically marginalized and under served in the Cincinnati community. He started, along with others, the Black and White Cancer Survivors Foundation, emphasizing the importance of early detection of cancer in the underserved community and was medical director for Mercy Health Covid-19 screening in Bond Hill. A showman and radio DJ, Dr. Melvin energizes the community to take action to support their health especially those that are the most vulnerable."

Honorees will be joined by fellow local physicians at the Academy's Annual Meeting and Awards on Tuesday evening for dinner and programming sponsored by Diversified Brokerage Specialists, Seasons Retirement Community, and Daniel's Textile Rental, along with table sponsors including the Cincinnati Medical Association, Mercy Health, University of Cincinnati Department of Neurosurgery, and The Jewish Hospital Mercy Health.

About the Academy of Medicine: The Academy of Medicine of Cincinnati was founded in 1857 as a professional association for physicians in and around Hamilton County, Ohio. The mission of the Academy of Medicine has always been to advocate on issues affecting physicians’ ability to practice and to foster an environment to practice the highest quality medicine possible. The Academy provides educational, social, wellness and advocacy benefits to physician members while supporting public health through its non-profit arm, the Academy Foundation.