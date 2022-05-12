Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the Rights for the TSA Workforce Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this afternoon after the House passed H.R. 903, the Rights for the TSA Workforce Act:

“I was proud to bring the Rights for the TSA Workforce Act to the Floor today and work to secure its passage.  Across the country TSA agents work tirelessly on the front lines of their communities to ensure that their fellow Americans can travel safely.  Nevertheless, they remain some of the lowest-paid federal workers and lack many of the basic protections and benefits earned by other federal employees. As a result, the TSA suffers from low morale and high attrition.  This legislation will remedy the problem by improving pay, expanding benefits, and ensuring labor protections for TSA personnel, allowing the agency to recruit and to retain the best and brightest employees to protect our skies and keep Americans safe when they travel.     “I want to thank Chairman Bennie Thompson for introducing this legislation as well as Members of the Homeland Security Committee for marking it up.  Similarly, I appreciate the efforts of Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Members of the Oversight and Reform Committee for helping to advance this bill swiftly to the Floor.  I hope the Senate will take up this legislation without delay and send it to President Biden for his signature so that the hardworking men and women of the TSA can receive the pay, benefits, and recognition they deserve.” 

