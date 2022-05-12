DHS Announces the Moving Forward Together Grant Program to Support Health Equity Efforts in COVID-19 Vaccinations

Today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced the Moving Forward Together Grant Program, a new funding opportunity to support continued efforts to promote health equity in COVID-19 vaccination in Wisconsin.

Eligible organizations can apply for awards of up to $400,000 to advance efforts to address barriers to COVID-19 vaccination. Eligible organizations include, but are not limited to, licensed residential and community-based care facilities, educational institutions, churches or religious groups, local or tribal community-based organizations, and non-traditional providers or locations that serve high-risk populations. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis as funds remain available.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health Services has recognized that it is necessary to support frontline organizations that serve a variety of people and communities all across our state,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “The organizations that successfully compete for these funds will work to increase vaccine confidence in their communities by serving as a reliable source for information, meeting community members where they are at, and answering any questions related to COVID-19.”

Systemic inequalities and racism have left many Wisconsinites vulnerable to COVID-19 due to a lack of access to quality health care, job opportunities, housing, and transportation that have resulted in higher rates of infection, hospitalization, and death.

The Moving Forward Together Grant Program aims to build on efforts to address barriers to COVID-19 vaccination by supporting organizations in providing health education, and access to COVID-19 vaccinations. Strategies to improve access and acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines may include creating culturally specific messaging, partnering with local businesses, community leaders, and community health workers, and implementing block-by-block vaccination efforts.

For more information on the Moving Forward Together Grant Program, visit the Moving Forward Together Grant Program webpage.

