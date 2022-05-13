309 Marketing Group Moving to Scenic Downtown Peoria
309 Marketing Group, a digital marketing agency based in Peoria, Illinois, is moving to its new centrally located, riverfront location in downtown Peoria.PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 309 Marketing Group, one of Central Illinois’ premier marketing agencies, is moving to Peoria’s scenic downtown district. Known for its marketing work for businesses throughout Illinois & Florida, 309 Marketing is taking the next step towards expansion with this new location.
“Although our office in North Peoria served us well for the last decade, we were beginning to outgrow it,” says Rich Randolph, President and CEO of 309 Marketing. “This new space is more open with additional meeting spaces, and the riverfront district in Peoria is growing and vibrant.”
Beginning May 1, 309 Marketing moved to Water Street, now occupying the office space above RC Outfitters, also known as Running Central.
“It’s been a busy few weeks, but that’s how any move goes. Now that we’re in the new office, we’re getting settled and adapting to the new environment. It’s a refreshing change of pace for myself and the team.”
For 309 Marketing, the recent move not only signals a change of location but opens the door to new opportunities for expansion of the agency.
“As with everything we do, we had our clients and staff in mind when moving offices. The office change makes perfect sense as a more central location to serve regional and area businesses instead of being on the far northern end of Peoria. And the extra space allows us to expand our team, increase our capacity for clients, and better serve the businesses we work with. It’s an exciting new chapter for 309 Marketing!”
If your business is in need of web design, branding, or marketing services can now find 309 Marketing at their new address: 311 SW Water St., Ste 201 Peoria, IL 61602. Learn more about 309 Marketing’s services by visiting https://www.309marketing.com/ or https://webdesign309.com/.
309 Marketing Group is an integrative digital marketing agency with broad expertise required to grow your business. They specialize in building performance-based client campaigns leveraging SEM, SEO, Social Media, Programmatic Digital Video, Display Ads, Reputation Management, Website Development, Branding, Video Production & Traditional Media. You can contact 309 Marketing Group by calling 309-213-9398.
Kayla Livingston
309 Marketing
+1 309-213-9398
