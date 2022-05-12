Press Releases

05/12/2022

Governor Lamont and Education Commissioner Russell-Tucker Congratulate Two Connecticut Students Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

Niantic and West Hartford Students Receive One of the Nation’s Highest Honors for High School Seniors

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Connecticut Commissioner of Education Charlene Russell-Tucker are congratulating two Connecticut students who were named today as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. The recognition is one of the nation’s highest honors for graduating high school seniors.

The recipients include:

Aditya Kabra, East Lyme High School, East Lyme, Connecticut

Maya Prafulla Shah Palanki, Conard High School, West Hartford, Connecticut

The U.S. Department of Education selected the program’s 58th class of 161 high school seniors from a national pool of student semifinalists, who were nominated for their high academic performance and distinguishing themselves by overcoming hardships, achieving a unique accomplishment, or demonstrating outstanding leadership.

“Connecticut is home to some of the best schools in the nation, and that is due in large part to the incredible teachers and faculty we have in our state who dedicate themselves to providing our students with the highest-quality education possible,” Governor Lamont said. “I offer my sincere congratulations to Aditya and Maya on this extraordinary national recognition. They represent some of the very best of Connecticut, and I applaud their perseverance and drive.”

“We are so proud of all of Connecticut’s students for their persistence throughout the past two years,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “For Maya and Aditya, this is an exceptional honor that highlights their tremendous achievements. I am honored to offer the department’s congratulations and wishes for continued success.”

Each year, the U.S. Department of Education invites states to nominate students for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The Connecticut State Department of Education invites school districts to recommend students for the program.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership, and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with and online recognition program.

A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at www.ed.gov/psp.