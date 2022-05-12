More about DCS Congratulates the Largest Graduating Class of Community Supervision Officers Since the Beginning of the Covid-19 Pandemic

These men and women join the ranks of fellow officers responsible for the community-based supervision of approximately 200,000 individuals serving for felony offenses throughout Georgia.

DCS Director of Executive Operations Sandra Thomas says that these new officers are well prepared and are ready to serve their communities.

“These men and women have overcome many obstacles, challenges and tests over the past eight weeks, and we are confident that they are ready to begin their new assignments as Community Supervision Officers,” said Thomas.

“The level of commitment, teamwork, and perseverance these officers have shown during their training is truly inspiring, and for that, we are both proud of them and proud of them. As they begin their careers, we look forward to the difference they will make in the lives of those under our supervision and our communities,” she further added.

The BCSOT curriculum includes training on the following courses: supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

The new officers will serve their communities in field offices located in Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Cedartown, Cumming, Dahlonega, Eatonton, Gray, Greensboro, Lawrenceville, Lookout Mountain, Morrow, Newnan, State Board of Pardons and Parole, Warner Robins and Winder.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold offenders accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

