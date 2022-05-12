Opeeka Announces Appointment Of Larry Bawden As Chief Executive Officer

We truly have a special mission and there is tremendous potential for this company to drastically improve millions of lives.” — Larry Bawden

FOLSOM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, a leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Larry Bawden, as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Kate Cordell, Opeeka’s co-founder, has stepped down from her role as Chief Executive Officer and has been named President. Dr. Cordell will also continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as the CEO of Opeeka since founding the company, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together in just over a year,” said Cordell. “Since we launched our software in December of 2020, we have successfully onboarded over a dozen care providing organizations serving thousands of patients. We have validated our model with 100 percent customer satisfaction and retention. We are now ready to shift focus from validating the model to scaling it, and we are excited to bring in leadership with proven experience for this phase of company growth.”

“The Board and I are confident that Larry is the right person to build on this momentum,” Cordell continued. “He is a seasoned leader with significant experience scaling and modernizing organizations that bring emerging technologies to market and delivering value to shareholders. We are lucky to have him as our next CEO.”

Before joining Opeeka, Bawden raised over $80M in financing for 3 companies across 6 countries from Series A through IPO. An Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Bawden has been named on 6 active or pending US patents and has assembled and led highly motivated teams to develop 65 cutting-edge, patented technologies.

“I am incredibly excited to assume this new role and for the future of the company,” said Bawden. “We have an exceptionally talented team at Opeeka that is focused on growing the business, continuing to innovate our products in new and diverse ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities. We truly have a special mission and there is tremendous potential for this company to drastically improve millions of lives.”

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.