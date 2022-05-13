FuseMind Names Chakradhar Durbhaka as CTO to Lead the Next Phase of its Sales Management Technology Growth
Leader in insurance sales management software and solutions for insurance agencies and carriers invests in executive team with appointment of CTODALLAS, TEXAS, US, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FuseMind, a leading provider of cloud-based insurance sales management software and business development solutions for insurance agencies and carriers, has been actively investing in strengthening its executive team and recently announced the appointment of Chakradhar Durbhaka as Chief Technology Officer.
Durbhaka brings 20 years of technical experience to the FuseMind team with specific expertise in IT infrastructure, security, asset management, software architecture, and research and development. Over the past year, Durbhaka has proven his business acumen by building a strong foundation while managing our IT Department. As CTO, his fresh perspective, vision, and creativity will propel FuseMind into its next phase of growth.
Barbara Morris, FuseMind CEO, said, "The team is thrilled Chakradhar accepted the promotion to CTO. His experience in the technology space makes him uniquely qualified to lead our development team to create industry-leading solutions to serve our clients in the complex insurance space. We are excited about our company's immense potential for growth and innovation and confident that Chakradhar is the right person to lead us there."
"The opportunity to scale at FuseMind is what initially led me to accept the IT Manager position almost a year ago. As CTO, I am looking forward to leading the team through the next phase—to build a best-in-class platform that is robust, scalable, and accessible for all of our clients," said Durbhaka of his new role.
Chakradhar Durbhaka graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with his Master of Computer Science. His productive career has spanned various industries in the software sector, including communications, government, and real estate. Before coming to FuseMind, he served as Technologist and Program Manager for PraDur Technologies, creating leading-edge software used to identify specific objects in a live video stream. He also served as Manager of Development at Tango Analytics, creating Store Lifecycle Management and Integrated Workplace Management System software, and, prior to that, as Senior Technical Manager at NexGen Technologies.
ABOUT FUSEMIND
FuseMind is a leading provider of cloud-based insurance sales management software. With 30+ years of experience in the industry, the team provides embedded marketing and business development support to insurance agencies and carriers. In addition to its technology offerings, FuseMind, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, also offers direct mail marketing programs, postal expertise, printing capabilities, and back office support to companies nationwide.
