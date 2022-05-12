Interluxe to Auction Late Auto Executive’s Trophy Lakefront Property in Michigan
Interluxe.com Auction on May 31st for Luxury Lake Charlevoix EstateCHARLEVOIX, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury real estate auction firm Interluxe, is proud to offer an unrivaled Lake Charlevoix property that exudes the luxury lakefront lifestyle with nearly 200 feet of water frontage. Built in 2009, the home was meticulously designed by architect Bradley Moore for Frank Macher, a longtime automotive and plastics industry executive, to include top-of-the-line amenities and last a lifetime. After Macher’s passing earlier this year, his trust will be selling the estate via auction on Interluxe.com. Previously listed for $12,500,000, bidding will commence on Tuesday, May 31st at 9:00 AM EDT with a starting bid of only $2.5M.
Born in Detroit, Frank spent more than 45 years working in the automotive and manufacturing industries. After beginning his career with General Motors, Frank spent 30 years at Ford Motor Company. He then shifted from manufacturing to the components industry where as CEO of Continental Structural Plastics, he engineered a turnaround at the company from the brink of insolvency to a sale in 2017. A pillar of the community, Macher was an avid philanthropist to various causes including Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital and Charlevoix Community Food Pantry.
Now this incredible property, with 3 acres on the sandy north shore of Lake Charlevoix’s coveted Raspberry Bay will be offered at auction beginning May 31st. The design of the home put great emphasis on creating livable outdoor spaces that could be enjoyed year-round, as well as impeccable landscaping that would complement the property’s pristine surroundings. Endless serenity is enjoyed from the outdoor stone fireplace and pavilion, overlooking a 600-foot stream with a series of tranquil waterfalls that flows directly into a private pond. The property also boasts a 230-foot permanent dock with 2 boat lifts and expansive sun deck.
Equally remarkable is the home’s interior, which was designed to maximize the water views throughout, as well as include all the comforts to make this home a favorite retreat. The 7 bedroom, 8 full and 2 half bathroom, home showcases three levels of master craftsmanship connected by a dazzling 30+ foot spiral staircase. The main level owner’s suite is a retreat all its own with a spa-like master bathroom, two fireplaces, spacious dual closets, and wide lake views. An open layout Chef’s kitchen with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances is a natural gathering spot, flowing seamlessly into an integrated family room, dining area and a sunroom with heated floors, pizza oven and Wolf grill. Extended guests will feel at home in the separate apartment or in-law suite above the 4.5-car garage, complete with a full kitchen and living area.
The lower walkout level of the home is a central hub for entertaining and is complete with a theater room, exercise room, 2,000-bottle wine cellar, and a recreation room with a Malaysian-imported bar. Generously equipped, the property also features state-of-the-art technology including Creston controls, a fully integrated security system, stereo/surround sound throughout, and a backup generator.
“We knew for a property of this caliber, we needed a unique marketing approach to reach the right buyers. Interluxe has a proven strategy of marketing high-end, luxury properties and we’re excited to partner with them again” said listing agent Richard Lobehnerz of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Estate.
Interluxe has worked with Lobenherz several times over the past decade and is thrilled to team up again. “I think it’s a tremendous testament to Interluxe’s success to have lasting relationships with agents. Rik is a market leading agent who understand the value and benefits of auctioning luxury properties. Together with our aggressive approach, we’re excited to market this truly, extraordinary lakefront property with him and are looking forward to an extraordinary sale,” said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe.
Known as northern Michigan’s greatest kept secret, Charlevoix and its surrounding townships offer a wealth of activities for residents and guests to partake in year-round. Whether sailing, boating, fishing, golfing, hiking, or biking, the possibilities are endless.
Previews of the Luxury Lakefront Lifestyle property on Lake Charlevoix, MI for prospective buyers and representatives are on Fri. April 27th (11AM-3PM), Sat. May 28th (11AM-3PM), and Sun. May 29th (1PM-4PM). To make an appointment to view the property, call the Interluxe Auction Manager at (888) 415-5893.
Brokers are fully protected! More information about the property including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid can be found at www.interluxe.com/12533. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.Interluxe.com for full details.
About Interluxe:
Interluxe is the next step in the evolution of the real estate industry. Its streamlined and intuitive online platform allows motivated sellers, qualified buyers and seasoned agents around the world to interact, facilitate transactions and achieve the best possible outcomes, all within 45 days. Interluxe is the preeminent luxury online auction platform of its kind and since its founding in 2013, Interluxe has represented properties in 27 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international territories. Interluxe boasts an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated over 20 years that is arguably the most valuable in the industry. More information is available at www.Interluxe.com.
