Global Sports Compression Garments Market Would Register a Healthy Growth of USD 7,305.04 Million By 2030

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by MarketsandResearch.biz, the global sports compression garments market is expected to grow from USD 4,227.13 million in 2021 to USD 7,305.04 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The rise in venous illness because of chronic wounds and the aging population are all contributing factors. The dynamic design of compression wear aids in improving the wearer's performance during exercise training. Compression gear is becoming more popular in developing countries as more people have diabetes, arthritis, and other diseases. Sports compression garments and their advantages when playing sports and exercising are not well known in many underdeveloped nations. Counterfeit items are also a problem. The market is being restrained for all of these reasons. Compression socks, leggings, shorts, and t-shirts are among the many items available in the compression wear category. Athletes' expectations are being raised due to the competition, while average consumers and businesses are focused on catering to individual needs to keep up with demand. It also aids injury restoration by strapping the affected area. Compression garments have been increasingly popular in recent years for various athletic applications and leisure activities because they give functional support to the user.

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global sports compression garments market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

Adidas, a German athletic goods company, launched Formotion, a new line inspired by shapewear that uses graded zonal compression to sculpt and maintain a woman's unique shape, in February 2022. The line is aimed at active women of all shapes and sizes looking for comfortable performance clothing for anything from Pilates to high-intensity interval training at the gym.

Market Growth & Trends

Compression garments are in high demand in sports because of advantages such as breathability, temperature regulation, antimicrobial protection, antistatic properties, and UV radiation protection. Moisture management is a feature of this clothing, which improves fabric longevity. Compression stockings aid in raising cardiac output and stroke volume, and improving venous return without producing physiological problems has been the primary goal of leisure sports product designers to date. Many types of Research demonstrate that using compression wear during local and dynamic activities has a specific benefit. Sports clothing manufacturers concentrate on offering a diverse choice of products with excellent performance and modern styles. The current market position of the sports clothing brand is owing to rapid sales growth, a solid competitive position, and a large number of new product releases. The companies in this market are concentrating on the opportunities that may arise due to increased fitness awareness. They're also focusing on emerging nations' rising income levels and the growing demand for fashionable sportswear. Consumers are searching for improved fitness performance and style in the sportswear sector. As a result, the shelves are being cleared to make room for the next generation of clothing that can track postures and monitor heart rate. Fabrics that manage odor and temperature, as well as other smart textiles, might be in demand. The compression wears, all of these factors are driving the garments market.

Key Findings

In 2021, the compression tops segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.39%.

The type segment is divided into compression socks, compression under, compression arm sleeves, compression tops, and others. In 2021, the compression tops dominated the market with the largest market share of 27.39%. Compression tops are seen to help with post-workout healing and sports performance. Because of their fabric, they're said to improve blood and oxygen flow and keep the body cool. Other apparel products in the market also see stiff competition from compression sports bras and shirts.

In 2021, the men's segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.67%.

The application segment includes women and men. In 2021, the men's segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 56.67%. Men's sports compression garments are also available for general activity, casual, and professional sports. These athletes' compression garments are relatively recent. It enhances athletic performance by preserving repeated jump performance, which is beneficial in sports like Australian Football League (AFL), where repeated leaps are critical for retaining ball control. It also aids in reducing muscle movement and vibration, as well as focusing the muscle's direction, which is essential for long-distance running or other activities that require a repetitive movement pattern over and over again to reduce muscle fatigue from vibrations and the metabolic cost of running.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Sports Compression Garments Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Among all regions, the North American region held a significant market share of 35.72% in the year 2021 and 1,509.93 million of the market revenue in 2021. An increase in the awareness regarding sports compression garments, especially in developed countries in North America, along with growth in the geriatric population spending enough disposable income to avoid specific injury, as well as a rise in the rate of obesity in the younger generation are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, a strong distribution network in the North American region is driving further development due to fast shipments and increased sales.

Key players operating in the global sports compression garments market are:

Under Armour

CW-X

Skins

Tracksmith

CompressionZ

Zensah

Evoshield

X-Bionic

Adidas

2XU

Athleta

CEP

ASICS

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Markets and Research has segmented the global sports compression garments market based on below-mentioned segments:

Global Sports Compression Garments Market by Type:

Compression Socks

Compression Under

Compression Arm Sleeves

Compression Tops

Others

Global Sports Compression Garments Market by Application:

Women

Men

About the report:

The global sports compression garments market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

