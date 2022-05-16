Veteran Owned Altruistic Joe Shares the Secret to a Rich Cup of Coffee While Saving the Planet on Samantha’s West Show

Altruistic Joe Coffee Libby and Jamie Jenks, owners of Altruistic Joe Altruistic Joe Coffee Year Round Blends

Great Coffee You Can Feel Good About.” — Libby and Jamie Jenks

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altruistic Joe’s coffee is the answer for those searching for that perfect cup of java. This innovative brand is the brainchild of husband and wife business partners, Libby and Jamie Jenks. They envisioned a company committed to impeccable service while delivering a superior product.

Jamie was a featured guest on the thought-provoking Samantha’s West podcast. Samantha’s show is a resource to supply her audience with entertainment and interviews with philanthropic and entrepreneurial guests. Jamie’s appearance was well received and informative. For coffee aficionados, he encouraged them to buy whole beans and a good grinder to make their favorite brew. There is nothing like a freshly brewed cup of liquid gold. The rich flavor beats coffee pods any day. In addition, Jamie noted that the plastic pods are a detriment to the environment with more than 30,000 pods filling up landfills each month.

The Jenks are dedicated to the community, and together they are reaching parent-led sports teams and large non-profits. More recently, this dynamic duo expanded their focus to include privately run initiatives, whether individual philanthropists, local businesses, church groups, or local fundraisers that can benefit from selling a new blend, fashioned especially for them. Each product comes complete with its own charitable coffee label.

Altruistic Joe Coffee is a veteran-owned, online small business that sources coffee from independent, sustainable farms worldwide, freshly roasted just before shipping. Twenty percent of all net proceeds go to charitable causes. The mission behind this family-owned business is to sell "Great Coffee You Can Feel Good About." Each non-profit that Altruistic Joe donates to has four stars or higher and at least a 90% score for accountability and transparency. This all-American online coffee retailer fills the cups of many, while answering the call of duty. Jamie, an Indiana University Kelley School of Business graduate, is a retired veteran with over twenty years of service in the United States Coast Guard. As a search and rescue helicopter pilot, he proudly served with dedication under the motto "so others may live."

The fundraising option is a seamless experience with the seasoned team at Altruistic Joe Coffee. The result will be a great perishable product, receiving 10-25% of each sale, for a fundraising campaign. Regardless of the size of the charitable organization, Altruistic Joe will be there every step of the way. Visit the 'Fundraising' page at AltruisticJoe.com to learn more about this exciting opportunity.

For more information about the excellent work Altruistic Joe is doing for the community, or to order a great bag of coffee beans, please visit www.altruisticjoe.com, or contact Libby and Jamie Jenks at cs@altruisticjoe.com.

Altruistic Joe