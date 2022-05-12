Macao Museum of Art and Handover Gifts Museum of Macao offers diverse activities to celebrate the International Museum Day

MACAU, May 12 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day on 18 May, the Macao Museum of Art (MAM) and the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), will hold a series of thematic activities and exhibitions in May. Admission is free. Registration for some of the activities will be successively open from 13 May. For details about the activities and registration, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo, and all are welcome to participate.

An unusual museum experience with “One Museum, One Story”

The theme of this year’s International Museum Day, “The Power of Museums”, suggests the power of achieving sustainability, the power of innovating on digitalisation and accessibility, and the power of community building through education. MAM and the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, in collaboration with over 10 local museums, will launch the “One Museum, One Story: Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022 WeChat Game” from 1 to 29 May, in order to consolidate and give full play to “The Power of Museums”. The public can enter the page through scanning the game’s QR code or IC’s official WeChat account “ICmacao”. Upon completion of the relevant check-in tasks in the game, participants are entitled to receive a prize at a designated museum and to participate in the lucky draw on the day of the carnival (29 May). Prizes including exquisite museum gifts and supermarket gift vouchers will be awarded to the winners of the games.

A rich variety of activities scheduled in May

In order to promote “The Power of Museums” across the local community, MAM holds a variety of activities that showcase cultural diversity. On the International Museum Day on 18 May, additional guided tours will be offered at MAM and the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao. The “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2022”, scheduled to be held from 2pm to 6pm on 29 May, will feature a rich variety of activities at MAM and the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, including game booths such as the “Treasure Hunt in an Office in Iao Hon” and “Treasure Hunt for the Handover Gifts of Macao”, allowing the public to get to know the museums in a fun and interesting way. The activity “Dreaming in Macao Memory”, scheduled to be held between 22 and 29 May, will feature two guided routes designed with the cultural characteristics of the Macao community displayed in the exhibition ‘“YiiMa” Art Group: Allegory of Dreams’, leading visitors to explore the hidden corners that have appeared in the exhibits. On 31 May, the seminar “Full of Challenges: the 59th International Art Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia” will be held concurrently online and offline, during which Ung Vai Meng and Chan Hin Io from “YiiMa” Art Group will share their experience of participating in the exhibition. Admission to the activities is free. Registration for some of the activities will be successively open from 13 May. For details about the activities and registration, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo.

A number of distinctive exhibitions to be held

MAM is currently holding a number of exhibitions, including “Wild Imagination: Contemporary Ink Art in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao from 2000 to 2022”, “In the Breezes of Spring: Paintings and Calligraphy by Yang Shanshen Donated to the MAM Collection by Lei Loi Tak and Lao Ngai Leong”, “Exhibition of Shiwan Ceramics from the MAM Collection” and “Portraits and Busts by Tam Chi Sang Donated to the Macao Museum of Art”, while a display board is also set to promote the exhibition ‘“YiiMa” Art Group: Allegory of Dreams”. The Handover Gifts Museum of Macao also has a permanent exhibition “Handover Gifts Exhibition”, which opens the door for the public to appreciate art.

The Macao Museum of Art and the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, located on Avenida Xian Xing Hai, NAPE, are open daily from 10am to 7pm (last entry at 6:30pm), from Tuesday to Sunday, including on public holidays. Admission is free. Other cultural facilities and museums under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau will also hold various activities to celebrate the International Museum Day. For details and participation method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website at www.museums.gov.mo. All are welcome to participate.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for activities. To comply with the SAR Government’s epidemic prevention and control measures, all participants must wear their own masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site.