The Greene School Announces Appointment of Dr. Steven J. Lyng as Head of the Upper School
Dr. Lyng Brings Over 25 Years of K-12 Education Experience and Holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership; The Greene School’s Upper School Launches Fall 2022WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greene School, an academic private academy in West Palm Beach, with a reputation for inspiring students, announced today the appointment of Steven J. Lyng, Ph.D. as the Head of the new Upper School. Dr. Steven Lyng has over twenty-five years of experience in K-12 education with extensive experience implementing best educational practices and leading growing, diverse, college preparatory high schools.
The Greene School’s Upper School launches Fall of 2022 and is currently accepting applications for the inaugural ninth grade class. The High School will offer a diverse curriculum that entices students to challenge themselves, plus extracurricular activities that broaden students’ horizons and build valuable experiences for the future. (Renderings of Upper School attached.)
Dr. Steven Lyng’s focuses on building the capacity of teachers, administrators, and schools to implement best practices that activate student learning in a future-focused educational environment. He has significant experience with quality assurance and accreditation frameworks including AdvancED, SAIS, FCIS, and the International Baccalaureate Organization.
Dr. Lyng previously served as the Interim Head of High School at Leman Manhattan Preparatory School in New York during the 2021-2022 Academic Year. Prior to joining Leman Manhattan, Dr. Lyng was a 10- year member of the leadership team at Windermere Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida. While at Windermere Prep, Dr. Lyng led substantial academic and curricular initiatives including achieving 90%+ annual pass rates in the IB Diploma Program, the implementation of a K-12 scope and sequence throughout the school, as well as the growth and development of the school’s College Counseling Program. Other accomplishments include the integration of a performing arts partnership with the Juilliard School and successful expansion of Windermere Prep’s International Boarding Program to over 100 students each year.
As a learning leader, Dr. Lyng focuses on the importance of student inquiry, experience and engagement. His work has been characterized by sharp focus on student-centered teaching and learning as well as achieving continuous improvement of student learning and growth in the schools that he has led. Dr. Lyng is highly effective in growth environments, building a culture of student success that is grounded in relevant and engaging education for subsequent generations.
Dr. Lyng completed a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership at Purdue University in 2009, with a dissertation thesis on effective behavioral based teacher hiring practices for high schools. He holds certifications as a K-12 School Superintendent as well as Secondary School Administration and Supervision.
About The Greene School
The Greene School, founded in 2016 by businessman and real estate developer Jeff Greene and his wife Mei Sze Greene, is a Pre-K through ninth grade private school located on a state-of-the-art campus in West Palm Beach. With a keen focus on lifelong learning that goes beyond academics, The Greene School is committed to educating the whole child by encouraging joyful, curious and confident learners. To enhance college preparedness, The Greene School offers a plethora of curriculum and extra-curricular activities designed to motivate students to analyze situations, make decisions, solve problems, and communicate effectively in a dynamic and ever-evolving world. The Greene School staff, led by Head of School Dr. Denise Spirou, is comprised of world-class educators, who are creative and passionate about providing students with a rigorous yet inspiring academic education. Learn more at www.TheGreeneSchool.com.
