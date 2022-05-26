Florine Young’s newly released “It’s a Heart Matter II” is a collection of heartfelt poems about faith.
Whether in the thrills of life or in the depths of sorrow.... Greatest of all, that one may see God’s hand and know that He’s concerned about the affairs and events that happens to all men.”CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS, USA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It’s a Heart Matter II”: a compendium of heart-touching poems filled with a life lesson that everyone can apply in their day-to-day lives. This book teaches the readers about relationship development, regardless of their situation in life. This account tells the author’s story of faith events where she found her turning point in life. “It’s a Heart Matter II” is the creation of published author Florine Young, a person who loves reading the Bible and used it to inspire other people through writing poems.
Young writes, “‘It’s a Heart Matter Book II,’ is an inspirational book of poetry that I pray will touch the minds & hearts of every reader regardless of age, background, race, religion or creed. Each poem embodies personal stories of faith events that have taken place in my life and also in the lives of others. It teaches about relationship development, as we endure trials and tribulation which happens in our lives: whether happy or sad times, good or bad times, living by faith, as we walk with God and our fellowman; being faithful despite our limitations.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Young’s new book is written for everyone. It bears an important message that touches and opens their hearts in order for them to be able to build a strong connection with God and with the people around them.
With this book, the author hopes readers may see the hand of God and know that He’s concerned about the events that happen to everyone.
