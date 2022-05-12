Construction is scheduled to begin May 16 on eastbound I-94 east of Sterling

BISMARCK, ND - Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, May 16, on eastbound Interstate 94, beginning three miles east of Sterling and ending one mile east of Dawson. The project will consist of concrete pavement repairs, milling, and an asphalt overlay.

A single-lane closure will be in place and flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph at lane closures and 45 mph where workers are present.

The project is expected to be completed by early August.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov