Date: My 12, 2022

Media Contact: Angelo Woellner Phone: 512-463-8556

AUSTIN - The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has awarded a $331,645 Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant to support career training at Victoria College. This grant funding will help Victoria College purchase and install healthcare training equipment, including a trauma simulation manikin, simulated defibrillator, and additional training devices to prepare students to achieve an Associate Degree in Nursing, creating a pathway toward Registered Nurse certification. The equipment funded through this grant will initially train 250 students and be used to prepare more students in the future.

“Texas employers are actively seeking skilled workers in many critical fields, like nursing,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “ TWC is proud to support Victoria College’s efforts to prepare our future workforce with advanced healthcare equipment and provide a pathway to a high-demand industry.”

Through funding provided by the Legislature each biennium, eligible recipients use TWC ’s JET grants to defray the start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, and school districts. The 87th Texas Legislature added open-enrollment charter schools and the Windham School District as eligible applicants. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process or Request for Applications ( RFA ). The RFA solicitation provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access current and future RFA s or learn more about the program. Interested parties can also email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov for more information.

Victoria College contact: Darin Kazmir, darin.kazmir@victoriacollege.edu

###rdb