Ruiz Lauds EDA Investment in Child Care Facilities Improvement

Trenton – Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement praising the Economic Developments Authority’s implementation of the $54.5 million Child Care Facilities Improvement Pilot Program:

“Last June, the legislature advanced legislation to provide $100 million to bolster the state’s child care infrastructure, including $54.5 million to go towards facility updates. With the COVID-19 pandemic taking an especially hard toll on the child care industry, which already operated on very small margins, I want to thank the EDA for getting this money out the door to those who need it. Major renovations and repairs were difficult under normal circumstances and they have become near impossible given the strain the last two years have placed on facilities around the state. This funding will offer a much needed lifeline to businesses who have fought hard to keep their doors open. I look forward to working with the EDA as we continue to work to expand access to high quality child care around the state.”