State works with local and national partners to stand up free hot meal sites for those affected by wildfires

Sites in Eagle Nest, Peñasco, Raton, Red River and Taos are open to all

SANTA FE – As wildfires continue to displace thousands of New Mexicans, the state has worked with local and national partners to coordinate six sites in northern New Mexico communities that will provide hot meals to all. This joint effort is in coordination with local leaders in Taos and Colfax counties.

Mercy Chefs, a national disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves chef-prepared meals in emergencies and natural disasters, will provide meals to supplement and enhance local efforts.

The hot meal sites in Eagle Nest, Peñasco, Raton, Red River and Taos will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and dinner from 4:30-6 p.m. daily. Locations are subject to change depending on evacuation statuses.

Meals are available at the following sites, no questions asked:

Taos County Economic Development Corporation (TCEDC) – 1021 Salazar Rd., Taos, NM 87571 (lunch only)

Juan I. Gonzales Agricultural Center – 202 Chamisa Rd., Taos, NM 87571

Eagle Nest Senior Center – 74 N. Tomboy Drive, Eagle Nest, NM 87118

Raton Community Center – 901 S. 3rd Street, Raton, NM 87740

Red River Convention Center – 101 W. River Street, Red River 87558

The state has worked with local leaders and national partners to provide additional hot meal sites in Mora, San Miguel, Santa Fe, and Rio Arriba counties. Northern New Mexico’s food bank, The Food Depot, and World Central Kitchen have provided thousands of meals to displaced residents and first responders.

“Thousands of New Mexicans are being displaced from their homes by these terrible fires, and many residents are moving in with relatives in nearby communities,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “During this incredibly trying time for New Mexicans, we are doing all we can to make sure everyone who needs it has access to a hot meal.”

For more information about shelter and food resources, call the Fire Resource Hotline at 1-800-432-2080.

If you are interested in volunteering to help northern New Mexico communities impacted by the wildfires, sign up at Taos Connects.