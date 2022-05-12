Indigenous-Led Pilot To Provide Low Barrier Supportive Housing In Regina

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 12, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is partnering with Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RT/SIS) and the City of Regina to provide a new low-barrier supportive housing pilot in Regina. This Indigenous-led, community-based initiative will provide holistic supports and services to meet cultural, mental health, addictions and supportive housing needs of people experiencing homelessness.

"Affordable and stable housing is only one of the services and supports individuals need as they transition away from chronic homelessness," Social Services Minister Lori Carr said. "This pilot represents an integrated approach between the province, RT/SIS, City of Regina and community-based service providers to provide on-site support, connection to wrap-around services, and when appropriate, facilitate transitions to other housing options."

RT/SIS will lead the development and implementation of the pilot, using a combination of supports and community partners. The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation is providing eight units, managed by the Regina Housing Authority. RT/SIS will provide 24/7 supportive housing services, including meals and connecting individuals to services.

"Over the past several months, there have been many positive relationships built between partners, as we have been working to build supports for some of the hardest to house members of our community," RT/SIS Executive Director Erica Beaudin said. "Over that time, I believe that everyone in our community has had an opportunity to re-evaluate their perception of houselessness. This pilot project represents a new stage of support between emergency and second stage housing, to support people where they are at and working to establish a sense of normalcy. It is a good example of how collaboration can lead to the kind of problem-solving we need to make progress and find solutions. I am optimistic we can continue to make progress."

The Government of Saskatchewan will provide up to $1.2 million as its contribution to the 12-month pilot.

"We are pleased to be working with the Government of Saskatchewan and RT/SIS to pilot a low-barrier supportive housing project in Regina," Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. "This pilot takes a community-based approach to ensure our most vulnerable residents have access to the supports they need."

Government ministries working together with RT/SIS and the City of Regina to provide integrated services and supports include Social Services, Health, Justice and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The short-term pilot follows an agreement between the province and RT/SIS to provide interim stable shelter and support services to individuals in Regina over the past winter months. The experience and ongoing collaboration among all partners in coming months, including reaching out to the federal government, will guide the development of longer-term solutions to better support the complex needs of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness.

