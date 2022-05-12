Demand for Global Astaxanthin Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 980 Million By 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% Growth | Astaxanthin Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[218+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Astaxanthin Market size & share revenue was worth around USD 650 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to exceed USD 980 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their revenues, sales, and strategies are Divis Laboratories Ltd., Algaecan Biotech Ltd., Igene BioProduction Technology, Inc., Valensa International Global, PIVEG, Inc., BGG (Beijing Gingko Group), Kunming biogenic, ATACAMA BIONATURAL, Fenchem Biotek Ltd, Supreme Biotechnologies NZ Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, INNOBIO Limited, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., AstaReal Inc, Algatechnologies Ltd., Cyanotech Corporation (BioAstin), Parry Nutraceuticals, BASF SE, Otsuka Pharmaceutica, Cardax, In

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, US, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Astaxanthin Market By Source (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Dietary Supplement, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Astaxanthin Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 650 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 980 Million by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Astaxanthin? How big is the Astaxanthin Industry?

Market Overview:

The aquaculture and animal feed industries rely heavily on feed additives to provide better nutrition to animals. Astaxanthin, in essence, brings nutritional content and pigmentation to animal feed. As a result, the industrialization of aquaculture and poultry businesses has increased the demand for astaxanthin because these end-user businesses place a premium on animal health.

Increased consumption of diverse, nutritious food products has resulted from substantial growth in aquaculture and fishing production. Global seafood consumption has increased as consumer awareness of the health benefits of eating fish and other aquaculture species has grown.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Astaxanthin Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/astaxanthin-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 218+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Astaxanthin Market: Dynamics

Increasing food industry demand will aid market growth

One of the major factors driving the global astaxanthin market growth is the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, cognitive health issues, and cardiovascular disease. Astaxanthin promotes blood flow, lowers blood sugar levels, and alleviates pain in joints, muscles, and tendons. It also helps to prevent photoaging, enhances sleep cycles, fights depression, and boosts sperm motility. Furthermore, due to its ability to preserve the freshness, color, taste, and quality of food items, there is a substantial increase in the demand for astaxanthin as a food-coloring agent and food additive in the food & beverage industry worldwide.

Furthermore, astaxanthin is broadly used for skin tightening, fine line & wrinkle reduction, and moisture & elasticity retention. However, astaxanthin can be synthesized both naturally and synthetically. Synthetic astaxanthin is produced from various chemical formulations derived from petroleum products and is more affordable for consumers. Natural astaxanthin, on the other hand, is extracted and fermented using a variety of fungi, bacteria, yeast, algae, and marine animals. Natural astaxanthin is more difficult to produce and more expensive than synthetic astaxanthin.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/astaxanthin-market



Industry Major Market Players

Divis Laboratories Ltd.

Algaecan Biotech Ltd.

Igene BioProduction Technology Inc.

Valensa International Global

PIVEG Inc.

BGG (Beijing Gingko Group)

Kunming biogenic

ATACAMA BIONATURAL

Fenchem Biotek Ltd

Supreme Biotechnologies NZ Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM)

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

INNOBIO Limited

Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

AstaReal Inc

Algatechnologies Ltd.

Cyanotech Corporation (BioAstin)

Parry Nutraceuticals

BASF SE

Otsuka Pharmaceutica

Cardax Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Astaxanthin Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

To prevent virus spread, border closures, lockdowns, and social distancing rules have halted fishing and seafood production and commerce in various countries. Foodservice closures in most pandemic-affected countries, including the US, EU, and China, have hampered seafood and aquaculture supplies.

The seafood and aquaculture businesses are being impacted by a drop in revenue from the food service sector. Trade restrictions have also had an influence on the imports and exports of essential seafood goods. Another cause of concern for the seafood and aquaculture sectors is the long-term shift in consumer behaviour toward live and frozen seafood.

COVID-19 has had an impact on seafood-producing countries, with agriculture and factory work being shuttered due to government lockdown initiatives and a resulting labour shortage. Most of these countries are experiencing stocks in cold storage, prompting farms to temporarily suspend operations.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Astaxanthin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period.

Through the primary research, it was established that the Astaxanthin market was valued at around US$ 650 Million in 2021 and it is anticipated to exceed USD 980 million by 2028.

By source, the Synthetic astaxanthin is widely utilised in poultry, aquaculture, and pet food, with a market value of more than USD 350 million predicted by 2028.

By application, the Consumer demand for chemical-free organic skincare products made from naturally sourced raw ingredients could help the industry grow.

On the basis of region, the North America is estimated to have the highest share of the global astaxanthin market during the forecast period, owing to increased astaxanthin awareness and the presence of industry players in the area.

Inquire before buying this Research Report - https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/astaxanthin-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top five global Astaxanthin players?

How will the market look like in five years?

What are the Astaxanthin market's drivers and restraints?

Which region's market will increase the most?

What will the Astaxanthin market's CAGR and size be during the forecast period?

Which area offers the greatest benefit to the global market?

What are the business risks, and how will the current situation affect growth and market perception?

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 650 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 980 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Divis Laboratories Ltd., Algaecan Biotech Ltd., Igene BioProduction Technology, Inc., Valensa International Global, PIVEG, Inc., BGG (Beijing Gingko Group), Kunming biogenic, ATACAMA BIONATURAL, Fenchem Biotek Ltd, Supreme Biotechnologies NZ Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM), JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, INNOBIO Limited, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., AstaReal Inc, Algatechnologies Ltd., Cyanotech Corporation (BioAstin), Parry Nutraceuticals, BASF SE, Otsuka Pharmaceutica, Cardax, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Others Key Segment By Source, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Astaxanthin Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global astaxanthin market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and region.

By source, the market is divided into natural and synthetic. Synthetic astaxanthin is most commonly used in poultry, aquaculture, and pet food applications, and its market value is expected to exceed USD 350 million by 2028.

By application, the market is divided into animal feed, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, dietary supplement, and others. Rising consumer preference for chemical-free organic skincare products derived from naturally derived raw materials may drive product growth.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/astaxanthin-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region's overall economic growth has resulted in increased growth and industrialization. As a result, astaxanthin consumption differs from country to country and region to region. The growing consumer preference for healthy foods, as well as the limited supply of meat and seafood, are some of the key factors driving the growth of astaxanthin animal feed applications in the region. Because of the price advantage and growing preference in this region, Asia Pacific provides excellent opportunities for astaxanthin manufacturers and suppliers, thereby leading the global astaxanthin market.

Recent Development

December 2020: BASF collaborated with Adifo Software to introduce a digital platform for the animal agriculture supply chain that included sustainability analytics. This collaboration significantly aided BASF's advancement in feed formulation.

BASF collaborated with Adifo Software to introduce a digital platform for the animal agriculture supply chain that included sustainability analytics. This collaboration significantly aided BASF's advancement in feed formulation. October 2020: Biomin, a specialized animal health and nutrition business owned by the Erber Group, was acquired by Koninklijke DSM N.V. This acquisition will add to Koninklijke DSM N.V.'s knowledge, experience, and reputation as a leading source of animal health and nutrition options for farm sustainability and productivity, with a focus on reducing emissions, feed consumption efficiency, and improving the use of land & water.

Browse the full “Astaxanthin Market By Source (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Dietary Supplement, and Others), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Trends, Competitive Intelligence, Analysis of Data, Statistical Data, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/astaxanthin-market



This report segments the global astaxanthin market as follows:

By Source

Natural

Synthetic

By Application

Animal Feed

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Dietary Supplement

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Astaxanthin Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/astaxanthin-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Frozen Seafood Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/frozen-seafood-market



Food Enzymes Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-enzymes-market



Frozen Bakery Products Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/frozen-bakery-products-market



Food Anti-Caking Agent Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/food-anti-caking-agent-market



Fruit & Vegetable Processing Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/fruit-vegetable-processing-market



Edible Insects Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/edible-insects-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

