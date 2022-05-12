CleverFiles is Launching NFTs for Software Licenses of Disk Drill

CleverFiles Becomes the First Company to Offer Software Licenses as NFTs

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in history, a software developer is selling software licenses as NFTs to explore a novel use case that could revolutionize the entire software market. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs for short, have already enabled many innovative use cases, from digital collectibles to private membership experiences. Today, CleverFiles, a software company based in Alexandria, VA, announced its collection of 100 full-featured transferable lifetime licenses for its world-famous data recovery software, Disk Drill, sold as NFTs on OpenSea.



CleverFiles is the first software developer in the world to explore this pioneering NFT use case, which could revolutionize how software licenses are distributed, stored, and authenticated. The collection, called Disk Drill - Essential Data Recovery, is available for purchase on OpenSea, the first and largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles and NFTs.

Each of the 100 full-featured lifetime licenses costs the equivalent of $79 in USD Coin, a digital stablecoin that is pegged to the United States dollar to maintain a stable value. In comparison, a standard Disk Drill PRO license costs $89, while the lifetime one is $118, making the NFT licenses more than 30% cheaper. What’s more, all NFT licenses can be used to unlock both the Mac and Windows version of Disk Drill.

Besides being more affordable, NFT licenses for Disk Drill offer several attractive benefits thanks to the underlying blockchain technology:

They can be easily resold or transferred as unique gifts.

Only a cryptocurrency wallet address is required to purchase a license.

Each license comes with a unique piece of NFT art that provides additional value as an attractive digital collectible.

To maintain proper price and gas estimates, the collection exists and is sold on Polygon.

There are more than 10 traits in the Disk Drill's NFT collection.



Despite taking advantage of some of the most innovative technologies in the world, the NFT licenses are just as easy to use as regular ones, requiring no technical knowledge besides the ability to maintain a cryptocurrency wallet.

To see the entire collection of 100 full-featured transferable lifetime NFT licenses for Disk Drill PRO, visit this OpenSea collection.

About NFTs

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are units of data stored on a blockchain, a decentralized database that makes it possible for transactions to be organized without a central authority. NFTs are not mutually interchangeable, which makes it possible for them to uniquely identify digital files such as photos, videos, audio, or text.

About CleverFiles

CleverFiles is a US-based software development company specializing in data recovery solutions. Its flagship data recovery application, Disk Drill, has been available since 2010, helping thousands of Windows and Mac users achieve professional results when recovering lost data, all while being exceptionally easy to use and costing a small fraction of what professional data recovery centers charge for their services.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brand: CleverFiles

Contact: Alina Mulova

Phone: +1 4045122336

Email: alina@cleverfiles.com

Website: https://www.cleverfiles.com/

SOURCE: CleverFiles