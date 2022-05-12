Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,283 in the last 365 days.

Diesel spill from grounded vessel at Silverdale Waterfront Park leads to fine

OLYMPIA – 

The Washington Department of Ecology is penalizing Terry Peterson $25,000 for a Jan. 5, 2021, diesel spill from his grounded vessel near the seawall of Silverdale Waterfront Park.

In December 2020, Peterson moored his 38-foot vessel, the JoJo, at the Port of Silverdale Marina in Dyes Inlet, in Silverdale. On Jan. 1, 2021, he moved the vessel 150 feet off the marina’s dock onto subtidal lands managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources. Peterson moved the vessel a second time after strong winds caused it to drag anchor and become grounded at low tide.

On Jan. 5, forecasted strong winds caused the JoJo to drag its anchor again before it ran aground, spilling approximately 71 gallons of diesel. The diesel likely escaped the fuel tanks via tank vents. The diesel that didn’t evaporate accumulated in the small bay.

Peterson used a 20 – 30 pound mushroom anchor to secure the JoJo, which was not suitable for a boat of its size. Peterson was aware of the risk for the boat to drag anchor and ground. 

The penalty is for spilling oil into waters of the state, failing to effectively secure the vessel, failing to notifying Ecology of the spill, and failing to collect and remove the spilled fuel.

Although no impacts to wildlife or habitat were documented, the greater northern Dyes Inlet area contains numerous species of birds, mammals, and fish and sensitive habitat for federally-listed species. Wildlife can be adversely affected if they, or their habitat, comes into contact with even a small amount of spilled oil.  

Peterson has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board.

You just read:

Diesel spill from grounded vessel at Silverdale Waterfront Park leads to fine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.