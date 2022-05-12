FWC transplants aquatic plants to help restore Lake Walk-in-Water

Pictures available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) began a major aquatic habitat restoration effort on Lake Walk-in-Water this month.

The FWC is transplanting a total of 24,000 eelgrass plants on Lake Walk-in-Water, a 7,500-acre natural lake in Polk County, to help restore this popular, shallow sportfishing lake.

This native aquatic plant will serve as valuable food and nesting habitat for many fish and wildlife species, including the endangered Everglade snail kite, and sportfish such as largemouth bass, crappie and panfish.

This aquatic habitat restoration project is designed to enhance the diversity of the native plant community in the lake’s shallow-water marshes as part of ongoing restoration and habitat enhancement activities for Lake Walk-in-Water.

For more information about this project, contact David Holmberg with the FWC’s Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration Section at 863-697-6323.

For more information about the FWC’s Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration projects, visit MyFWC.com/WildlifeHabitats, click on “Habitat” and then Aquatic Habitat Conservation and Restoration.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.

TrophyCatch Update

Lake Walk-in-Water has one special largemouth bass swimming in it right now! This pink-tagged bass is worth thousands of dollars in prizes as part of a special TrophyCatch promotion. Visit the 10-tag webpage on TrophyCatch.com for the list of all 10 waterbodies and for rules on how to participate.