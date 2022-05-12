Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in honor of the those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 

SALT LAKE CITY (May, 12, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on all state facilities in accordance with President Joe Biden’s proclamation honoring those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately and return to full-staff at sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The president’s statement can be found here.

###