GlobalData Plc: Augmented Reality Market to Register a Growth Rate of Over 35% by 2030

The global Augmented Reality (AR) market size was worth $7 billion in 2020

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 35% during the forecast period. Augmented reality is a technology that allows the user to see the real world overlaid with digital data. AR technology may replace the smartphone as the primary connected device users carry around. Moreover, it will be a critical component of the metaverse – the next mega-theme that Big Tech has in its sights. COVID-19 has also fueled enterprise adoption of AR across sectors such as healthcare, law enforcement, and manufacturing, mainly for remote collaboration.



The Augmented Reality Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the global augmented reality market and identifies the key trends impacting the growth of the theme over the next 12 to 36 months. It also includes a comprehensive industry analysis, outlining the main growth areas and potential use cases, and identifies the leading players in the AR market, across all segments of the value chain.

Global AR Market Overview

For more AR Market Analysis and Forecast, download a free report sample

AR Market Segmentation by End-user

Enterprise

Consumer

AR Market Segmentation by Platform

AR Hardware

AR Software

AR software accounted for the largest global AR market share in 2020, with the remaining coming from the sale of hardware such as smart glasses and headsets. AR software will continue to dominate the market as novel, immersive content and use cases are developed for smartphones, AR smart glasses, and AR headsets.

For more insights on AR market segmentation, download a free report sample

Key Technology Trends in AR Market

Metaverse

Mobile AR

Contact Lenses

WebAR

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

5G

Cloud

The Future of Work

Key Macroeconomic Trends in AR Market

COVID-19

Content

Enterprise Adoption

Consumer Adoption

Hype





Key Regulatory Trends in AR Market

Data Privacy

Privacy by Design

Legal Challenges





Key Media Trends in AR Market

Social Media

AR Advertising

Gaming

Short-Form Videos

For more insights on AR market trends, download a free report sample

Key Companies Adopting AR

Alibaba

Alphabet

Amazon

Apple

ByteDance

Facebook

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Niantic

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Snap

Tencent





To know more about companies adopting AR themes, download a free report sample

Augmented Reality Market Outlook

Market Size (2020) $7 billion CAGR >35% Forecast Period 2020-2030 Key End-users Enterprise and Consumer Key Platforms AR Hardware and AR Software AR Technology Trends Metaverse, Mobile AR, Contact Lenses, WebAR, Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, Cloud, and The Future of Work AR Macroeconomic Trends COVID-19, Content, Enterprise Adoption, Consumer Adoption, and Hype AR Regulatory Trends Data Privacy, Privacy by Design, and Legal Challenges AR Media Trends Social Media, AR Advertising, Gaming, and Short-Form Videos Key Companies Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Facebook, Magic Leap, Microsoft, Niantic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Snap, and Tencent

FAQs

What was the global AR market size in 2020?

The AR market size was worth $7 billion in 2020.

What is the global AR market growth rate?

The AR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36% during the forecast period.

What are the key end-user segments in the AR market?

The key end-user segments in the AR market are enterprise and consumer.

What are the key platform segments in the AR market?

The key platform segments in the AR market are AR hardware and AR software.

What are the key AR technology trends?

The key AR technology trends are metaverse, mobile AR, contact lenses, webAR, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud, and the Future of Work.

What are the key AR macroeconomic trends?

The key AR macroeconomic trends are COVID-19, content, enterprise adoption, consumer adoption, and hype.

What are the key AR regulatory trends?

The key AR regulatory trends are data privacy, privacy by design, and legal challenges.

What are the key AR media trends?

The key AR media trends are social media, AR advertising, gaming, and short-form videos.

Which are the key companies associated with AR themes?

The key companies associated with the AR theme are Alibaba, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Facebook, Magic Leap, Microsoft, Niantic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Snap, and Tencent.

Related Reports

Augmented Reality (AR) in Packaging – Thematic Research – Click here

Augmented Reality (AR) in Sport – Thematic Research – Click here

Augmented Reality (AR) in Consumer Goods – Thematic Research – Click here

Augmented Reality (AR) in Power – Thematic Research – Click here

Augmented Reality (AR) in Banking – Thematic Research – Click here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400