Three Iowa students named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

DES MOINES —Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields.

Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars are:

Maxwell J. Aulwes, Chariton High School, Chariton

Jonathan Chen, West High School, Iowa City

Kavya Kalathur, Pleasant Valley Community High School, Bettendorf

“Congratulations to Maxwell, Jonathan, and Kavya on achieving this extraordinary recognition, which is one of the nation's highest honors for high school students,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “I am proud to join the family, friends and school communities of each of our scholars in congratulating them on their accomplishments and I look forward to their continued success in college, postsecondary career training and the workforce.”

Johathan Chen and Kavya Kalathur were recognized for their academic success and Maxwell J. Aulwes was honored for his outstanding ability and accomplishments in career and technical education (CTE).

Students are selected based on their academic achievement, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as evidence of community service, leadership and demonstrated commitment to high ideals.

As directed by Presidential Executive Order, the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 chosen at-large, 20 scholars in the arts and 20 scholars in career and technical education.

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available on the U.S. Department of Education website.