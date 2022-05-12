Việt Nam donates US$500,000 in humanitarian aid for Ukraine

VIETNAM, May 12 -

Deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry Đoàn Khắc Việt addresses reporters' queries on Thursday during the regular briefing in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Văn Điệp

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday has detailed the contents of the US$500,000 humanitarian aid package from Việt Nam to support conflict-ravaged Ukraine.

Deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry Đoàn Khắc Việt said Việt Nam shares the international community's profound concerns and attention over the humanitarian situation caused by recent developments in Ukraine.

"Việt Nam believes it is necessary to put an immediate end to the use of force and ensure the safety and security of civilians, protect essential civilian infrastructures, respect and enforce humanitarian laws, and facilitate humanitarian access and evacuation for expatriate communities in Ukraine, including the Vietnamese community living in Ukraine," Việt said, adding that Việt Nam supports humanitarian activities of the United Nations and other countries and international partners to help the people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

In responding to the UN's call, Việt Nam has announced a package of $500,000 in aid for Ukraine - including $100,000 to the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), $100,000 to the World Health Organisation (WHO), $100,000 to the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), and $200,000 to Việt Nam's Red Cross who will forward the aid to Ukraine's Red Cross, to help the implementation of humanitarian relief activities in Ukraine.

The donation was previously announced by Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in the meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio as part of the latter's Asian and European tour. — VNS