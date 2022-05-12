81 countries have recognised Việt Nam's COVID vaccine passports: Foreign ministry

VIETNAM, May 12 -

Check-in counters at Nội Bài Airport, Hà Nội. — VNAV/VNS Photo Huy Hùng

HÀ NỘI — A total of 81 countries and territories, including all European Union's members, have recognised Việt Nam's COVID-19 vaccine passports so far, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

During the regular press briefing held in Hà Nội, deputy spokesperson for the ministry Đoàn Khắc Việt said Việt Nam has obtained mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine passports with 20 nations, including Japan, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, India, Belarus, Cambodia, Philippines, Palestine, Maldives, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Turkey, Singapore, Saint Lucia, Republic of Korea, Iran, Malaysia, and Dominica Republic.

In addition, on May 11, the European Commission (EC) recognised the digital COVID-19 certificates of Việt Nam as equivalents to the EU COVID Certificates issued by authorities in EU.

This means that Việt Nam's digital COVID-19 vaccine passports will be recognised by the 27 EU member nations, and the Vietnamese holders could enter the bloc under the same rules as those who hole EU Digital COVID-19 certificates.

Việt Nam's vaccine certificates would also be accepted in the 39 partner countries and territories that are participating in the EU's digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate system, deputy spokesperson Việt said.

The recognition of 81 countries and territories for Việt Nam's COVID-19 vaccine passes are the result of the coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Information and Communications as well as the active negotiations with partners.

In Việt Nam, people can access their vaccine passports on the Sổ sức khoẻ điện tử (Electronic health book app) and the national COVID-19 app (PC-COVID).

With regards to the question about whether there would be the major elevation of ties announced during the ongoing US visit by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to attend the US-ASEAN Summit, the deputy spokesperson said the Government leader and high-ranking delegation will have working sessions with many partners, aiming towards strengthening our bilateral relations.

All the information and achievements gained during the visit would be given to the press. — VNS