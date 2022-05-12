Greek President to pay official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 12 -

Greece's first woman President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. — AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from May 15-19.

The visit will be made at the invitation of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the Greek President will hold talks with her Vietnamese counterpart, and pay courtesy calls on high-level Vietnamese leaders to discuss measures to further boost bilateral ties. — VNS