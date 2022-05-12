Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,238 in the last 365 days.

Greek President to pay official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, May 12 -  

Greece's first woman President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. — AFP/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will pay an official visit to Việt Nam from May 15-19.

The visit will be made at the invitation of President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the Greek President will hold talks with her Vietnamese counterpart, and pay courtesy calls on high-level Vietnamese leaders to discuss measures to further boost bilateral ties. — VNS

 

You just read:

Greek President to pay official visit to Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.