Food Service Direct is Leveling the Food Distribution Playing Field Through Their Marketplace
EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has done a number on the food industry. From supply shortages and local mandates limiting business to regional distributors dropping restaurants and staffing shortages, restaurant owners and caterers have had to navigate uncharted territory and come up with new ideas to run their businesses. Now, there is one company that is making that job easier for small business owners’ and manufacturers alike – Food Service Direct.
FoodServiceDirect.com is taking the country by storm with their no membership, bulk buy business model. Here to change the game of distribution, this ecommerce Marketplace allows sellers to reach shoppers and business owners interested in wholesale restaurant quality foods and supplies directly. This allows more niche brands room on the shelf and small business owners to access quality products at affordable prices.
“This Marketplace is the latest addition to FoodServiceDirect.com. Our team is continuing to find opportunities to improve the food service space. Example, maybe you are a manufacturer with a great product for operators, but large suppliers aren’t getting your product noticed. Through FoodServiceDirect.com you can reach your customers directly through the FoodServiceDirect.com Marketplace. On the other hand, maybe you own a local restaurant and want to source ingredients for your next big dish. The FoodServiceDirect.com Marketplace can help with that too,” according to Mete Gumus, the General Manager of FoodServiceDirect.com.
Whether you have a great new product that will change restaurant owners’ lives, own a burger joint and are looking for a new brand of ketchup, are a wedding caterer sourcing plant-based meats or simply a person wanting to buy restaurant-quality food and supplies at a wholesale price, FoodServiceDirect.com can fulfil all your needs. To learn more, visit https://www.foodservicedirect.com/manufacturer/marketplace/
About Food Service Direct
FoodServiceDirect.com is the first food-focused online Marketplace built to provide anyone with access to quality food and supplies in bulk. By creating a selling space for both large manufacturers and local distributors, the FoodServiceDirect.com Marketplace offers the widest variety of products to the widest reach of businesses and consumers alike. We’re here to change the game of distribution when it comes to food.
Amanda French
